28.03.2022 14:00:00
Is Trupanion a Warren Buffett Stock?
Pet health insurance provider Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) isn't a typical Warren Buffett stock, but that doesn't mean the Oracle of Omaha would completely shun it. Though you won't find human health insurance companies in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, Buffett is known for investing in businesses with wide economic moats, significant competitive advantages, and highly predictable recurring revenue.How might the world's most legendary investor think about Trupanion, and how can other value investors apply his thinking to their own analysis? Let's see how this stock performs against Buffett's typical benchmarks, starting with the company's business model.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
