|
20.04.2022 14:33:00
Is Twitter Going Private? What Investors Need to Know
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has played the role of the media's best friend recently. Elon Musk, the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, bought a 9.2% stake in the company in early April, prompting Twitter's share price to rally more than 20% at one point. Musk has been a longtime critic of the popular social media company and routinely argues that the platform doesn't appropriately enable free speech.Although a stake of less than 10% is passive in the eyes of Wall Street, many investors are convinced that Musk plans to transform the way Twitter operates its business. The fresh news has brought forth many rumors about the company's future plans. Let's examine what lies ahead for Twitter and what that may indicate for shareholders today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!