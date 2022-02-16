|
16.02.2022 13:10:00
Is Twitter Stock a Buy Now?
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 10. The social media company's revenue grew 22% year over year to $1.57 billion, matching analysts' expectations. But its adjusted net income fell 9% to $284 million, or $0.33 per share, which missed estimates by $0.01 per share.Twitter's stock price neither rallied nor dropped significantly after the report, but it has still shed about 45% of its value over the past six months. Should investors consider investing in Twitter as the market seemingly shuns it?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
