|
30.07.2022 14:22:00
Is Uber Now Cheap Enough to Buy Shares?
Uber (NYSE: UBER) is perhaps the most well-known start-up to come out of Silicon Valley in the last 15 years. Used by hundreds of millions around the globe, the ride-sharing, delivery, and mobility platform is entrenched in many cities around the world. But with a rocky corporate history and no consistent profit generation, Uber's stock has struggled to perform ever since going public in 2019, with shares down around 45% since that time period. However, as many smart investors know, a beaten-down stock can be a great opportunity, as long as the business is still set up to succeed over the long term.With the stock down almost 50% this year, should you consider buying shares of Uber?As we climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic -- especially in western markets -- Uber has recovered a lot of its mobility riders. In the first quarter of this year, gross bookings (the number of dollars spent on its services) grew 35% year over year to $26.4 billion. This translated to $6.85 billion in revenue, up 136% year over year. Revenue growth is outpacing gross bookings growth because of a reclassification of revenue in the United Kingdom, an acquisition of Transplace for its freight division, and lapping some one-time accruals because of law changes in the United Kingdom. If we look at gross profit, a better measure of top-line growth, it grew 137% year over year in Q1, which shows the higher take-rates Uber is achieving with its mobility, delivery, and freight platforms.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,80
|1,89%
|Uber
|23,02
|2,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.