Is UiPath a Millionaire Maker?

Becoming a millionaire from just one stock is rare -- although it has happened. However, if you can pinpoint a stock that can grow well above market pace, you can accelerate your path to becoming a millionaire alongside a well-diversified portfolio.One stock that has strong potential to do that is UiPath (NYSE: PATH). The company is primarily in the robotic process automation (RPA) space but also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the capability of its platform.I'm excited to see what UiPath can do over the next decade, and I think that 10 years from now, investors will be thrilled to look back on their decision to buy the stock.