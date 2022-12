Is UiPath Still a Good Stock to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently jumped higher in response to third-quarter results that led to mixed messages from Wall Street analysts who follow the stock. Wells Fargo and Mizuho raised their price targets, while JPMorgan Chase and Truist Financial lowered theirs. With all the ups and downs from the experts, individual investors are justifiably confused about whether UiPath is a good stock to buy now or not. Let's look at the company's recent performance to see if buying its stock still makes sense.In a nutshell, UiPath helps companies build software robots so their employees don't need to behave like robots. The service is popular, but it isn't growing as quickly now as it was a year ago. Continue reading