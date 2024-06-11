|
11.06.2024 11:11:00
Is UiPath Stock a Buy?
Artificial intelligence stock UiPath (NYSE: PATH) looked like a compelling investment in the past. The company's software platform uses AI to automate business processes, such as scanning bank loan applications for missing info and answering customer inquiries via email.Its AI-enabled technology attracted customers, generating double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth for the last few years. But those days of growth may be over after UiPath released earnings results for its fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30. In that report, the company announced a reduction in its fiscal 2025 full-year guidance, and its CEO, Rob Enslin, stepped down. This twin blow caused UiPath shares to plunge, hitting a 52-week low of $11.53 on June 3.With shares still trading near this low is now a good time to invest in the AI firm? To get to an answer, let's start by unpacking the changes UiPath announced in its fiscal Q1 report.
