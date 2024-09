Is UiPath Stock a Buy?

Investors who choose to buy UiPath (NYSE: PATH) stock today must be comfortable with a hefty degree of uncertainty, considering there are important, unanswered questions around the business right now.The uncertainty for UiPath starts at the top. Founder Daniel Dines had briefly relinquished his position as CEO to Rob Enslin. But after just four months of leading the company on his own, Enslin abruptly resigned, leaving Dines to take over again. The first CEO transition appeared meticulously planned, but this latest leadership change was abrupt, a red flag for investors.However, there is another key question UiPath must address beyond its long-term CEO plans. Investors are also wondering whether generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a tailwind or a headwind for the business. The company's management says it's a tailwind, as one might expect. But management admits its customers are confused, and that's a troubling admission.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool