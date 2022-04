Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock price plunged 14% during after-hours trading on March 30 following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report.The automation software developer's revenue rose 39% year over year to $289.7 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $6.5 million. Its adjusted net income declined 43% to $27.2 million, or $0.05 per share, but still exceeded analysts' expectations by two cents.UiPath's headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its stock now trades more than 50% below its IPO price of $56 a share set last April. Should investors consider buying this beaten-down growth stock near its all-time lows?