|
08.06.2022 15:18:36
Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?
UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock rallied nearly 17% on June 2 after the automation software developer posted its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report. Its revenue rose 32% year over year to $245.1 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $19.7 million.It reported an adjusted net loss of $17.5 million, compared to an adjusted net profit of $11.7 million a year earlier, but its adjusted net loss of $0.03 per share still bested the consensus forecast by $0.03. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, its net loss narrowed from $239.7 million to $122.6 million.UiPath's better-than-expected results were encouraging, but its stock still trades about two-thirds below its April 2021 IPO price of $56. Let's see why UiPath initially crashed, and whether its post-earnings pop can sustain itself.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!