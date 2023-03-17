Is UiPath Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

UiPath's (NYSE: PATH) stock surged 14% during after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 31, revenue for the robotic process automation (RPA) company rose 7% year over year to $309 million and exceeded analysts' estimates by $30 million.Its adjusted net income more than tripled to $83 million, or $0.15 per share, and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.08. On the basis of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), it narrowed its net loss from $63 million to $28 million.Image source: Getty Images.