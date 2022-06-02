|
02.06.2022 12:49:00
Is Ulta Beauty Stock a Buy?
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) gave shareholders some good reasons to cheer its latest earnings report. The beauty products retailer said in its fiscal 2022 first-quarter update that it is still growing sales at a robust pace as people return to more in-person interactions. Ulta's earnings spiked, too, as it handled rising costs.CEO Dave Kimbell and his team described a positive environment in this part of the retailing world as they raised their 2022 outlook. Let's take a closer look at why Ulta's business is looking so attractive today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ulta Beauty Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.06.22
|Is Ulta Beauty Finally Back? (MotleyFool)
|
02.06.22
|Is Ulta Beauty Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
27.05.22
|Why Ulta Beauty Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
27.05.22
|Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.05.22
|Ausblick: Ulta Beauty öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)