United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
02.01.2026 19:43:00
Is United Parcel Service Stock a Buy Now?
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a stock that only more aggressive investors should consider buying. It is in the middle of a turnaround that has taken a big toll on its financial results. While there are positive signs of progress, there is still considerable work to be done.All that said, if you are a more aggressive investor, this investment could be a significant turnaround opportunity.From a big-picture perspective, United Parcel Service, often simply referred to as UPS, transports boxes from one location to another. You drop your box at one of the company's collection sites or hand it off to one of the company's drivers. Then, a few days later, it magically appears where you wanted it to go.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
