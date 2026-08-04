United Parcel Service Aktie

United Parcel Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068

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04.08.2026 18:20:00

Is United Parcel Service (UPS) the Best Dividend Stock in the Industrial Sector?

UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's largest shipping couriers, trades at just 14 times forward earnings and pays a forward dividend yield of 6.4%. Does that make it the best dividend stock in the industrial sector right now, or does it face too many unpredictable headwinds?Image source: UPS.UPS' stock has risen about 26% over the past 12 months. But it remains 44% below its all-time high of $192.88, which it reached on Feb. 2, 2022. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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