United Parcel Service Aktie
WKN: 929198 / ISIN: US9113121068
|
04.08.2026 18:20:00
Is United Parcel Service (UPS) the Best Dividend Stock in the Industrial Sector?
UPS (NYSE: UPS), one of the world's largest shipping couriers, trades at just 14 times forward earnings and pays a forward dividend yield of 6.4%. Does that make it the best dividend stock in the industrial sector right now, or does it face too many unpredictable headwinds?Image source: UPS.UPS' stock has risen about 26% over the past 12 months. But it remains 44% below its all-time high of $192.88, which it reached on Feb. 2, 2022. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!