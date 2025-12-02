UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 12:38:00

Is UnitedHealth an Undervalued Stock to Buy Now?

The U.S. healthcare industry has been a lightning rod for controversy for years, but it's especially murky right now.A political battle continues within the U.S. government over renewing expired Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The soaring cost of healthcare, even for those with private insurance, has become a focal point as people continue to struggle under the weight of rising living expenses.That's before getting to UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). America's most prominent health insurance and services company has faced numerous problems, including the public slaying of its insurance CEO late last year, surging Medicare costs, and investigations into allegations of misconduct.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten