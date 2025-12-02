UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
02.12.2025 12:38:00
Is UnitedHealth an Undervalued Stock to Buy Now?
The U.S. healthcare industry has been a lightning rod for controversy for years, but it's especially murky right now.A political battle continues within the U.S. government over renewing expired Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The soaring cost of healthcare, even for those with private insurance, has become a focal point as people continue to struggle under the weight of rising living expenses.That's before getting to UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). America's most prominent health insurance and services company has faced numerous problems, including the public slaying of its insurance CEO late last year, surging Medicare costs, and investigations into allegations of misconduct.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
