UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
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13.05.2026 11:15:00
Is UnitedHealth Group a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
UnitedHealth Group's (NYSE: UNH) stock performance this year is a microcosm of the roller-coaster ride its business has been on over the past few years. From the beginning of the year through March 27, UnitedHealth's stock price dropped from $336 to $259. Since then, it has soared by more than 47% to around $381 as of market open on May 11.UnitedHealth's stock is intriguing because the company is vital to the healthcare and financial systems in this country, but the business is undoubtedly in a transition period. So, should you buy, hold, or sell right now? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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