Is Unity Software Stock a Buy?

Unity Technologies (NYSE: U) went public in 2020 to sky-high expectations, and for good reason. According to the company, more than 70% of video games for mobile devices are made using its game-engine software, giving it a prominent place in the industry.The business also makes money with advertising services. And having this many apps in its ecosystem gives it an advantage over its competition, in theory.Consider, too, that Unity seemingly has plenty of room to expand beyond its core video-game application. Its software develops real-time 3D images, which can be used in movies, virtual-reality (VR), manufacturing, and more. Because it's something that can be used in so many ways, the business would seemingly have incredible upside potential.