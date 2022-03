Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has performed poorly so far this year, with major indices losing significant value on account of several headwinds including surging inflation, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical instability in Europe.The tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index has lost nearly 13.7% of its value this year, with many big names in tech slipping substantially. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of them, losing 26% of its value so far this year. But Unity's products and services are likely to remain in solid demand for years to come, which is why it should be able to sustain its outstanding pace of growth in the long run.Let's look at the reasons why Unity Software stock is a solid bet right now following its sharp pullback in 2022.Continue reading