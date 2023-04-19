|
19.04.2023 11:59:00
Is Upstart Stock a Buy?
Although the market, particularly the Nasdaq Composite index, is having a solid start to the year, there are many stocks that are still substantially off of their all-time highs. Rapidly rising interest rates and the threat of a recession in the near future have been unnerving investors. So, there might be some discounts that the market is offering up right now for those who are comfortable taking on more risk. Take Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). The lending platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) has seen its stock fall 96% from its peak (as of this writing). As a result, it's currently trading at a historically cheap valuation. Does this make Upstart stock a buy right now? It's hard to argue with the potential of Upstart's tech-powered lending system, which analyzes more than 1,500 different variables before making credit approval decisions. The promise for its 92 lending partners is that by using Upstart's platform, they can approve more loans without increasing default risk. And this can obviously lead to higher revenue for the banks and credit unions using Upstart's system. Continue reading
Jetzt informieren!
