Is Upstart Stock a Buy?

Thanks to its disruptive potential, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was a Wall Street darling when it debuted on the public markets. Its stock jumped 1,220% from its initial public offering in December 2020 to its all-time high in October 2021. But like many speculative growth stocks, its shares have cratered since then, despite experiencing a bit of a bounceback in 2023. Is now the right time to buy this fintech stock? Here's what investors need to know. Upstart's stock might be benefiting from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that has drawn investor attention this year. But to its credit, this business has long focused on developing artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to better analyze a borrower's credit risk. It isn't just another company trying to ride AI's popularity to a higher stock price. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel