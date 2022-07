Is Upstart Stock a Buy After Cutting Guidance Amid Rising Rates?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's usually best to get ahead of bad news. That seems to be the approach the artificial-intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is taking after announcing some preliminary second-quarter earnings numbers ahead of schedule and telling investors to brace for results that will be well below expectations.Shares of Upstart are down more than 17% in after-hours trading on the heels of the news. Is the stock a buy, now that it's trading near all-time lows?Upstart said it expects revenue for the second quarter to come in at around $228 million, far lower than the $295 million to $305 million the company initially guided for. Furthermore, Upstart told investors to expect its contribution margin to come in around 47%, which is more than the 45% it had guided for.Continue reading