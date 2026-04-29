Ferguson Aktie
WKN DE: A2JAL6 / ISIN: JE00BFYFZP55
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29.04.2026 15:36:01
Is Upstart Stock a Buy After Hedge Fund Halter Ferguson Purchased Shares Worth $37 Million?
According to its SEC filing dated April 28, 2026, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its stake in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) by 1,052,039 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $37.01 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $19.48 million, a figure that incorporates both share purchases and stock price movement.Upstart leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the consumer lending process, enabling more accurate credit risk assessment for its banking partners. The company has established a scalable platform, serving over a thousand employees and generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. Upstart's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary AI models, which aim to improve loan approval efficiency and reduce default risk for its clients.The purchase of Upstart shares by Halter Ferguson Financial is noteworthy for investors. It indicates the hedge fund has a bullish outlook towards the stock, considering it bumped up holdings from 4% of its AUM in the fourth quarter to over 8% in Q1.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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