Is Upstart Stock Finally Ready for a Turnaround?

At one point in late 2021, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) had a market cap of more $30 billion. After going public during the growth-stock bubble in late 2020, the shares soared more than 1,000% in less than a year. Boy, how times have changed for this artificial intelligence (AI) consumer lending platform.As of this writing, Upstart shares are down more than 90% from all-time highs and are actually below its debut price. Its market cap has fallen to a measly $2.1 billion. Investors have all but given up on the company, with sales declining and profit turning negative in a post-stimulus-check environment. But that doesn't mean the business has failed. Read on to see whether now is a good time to bet on an Upstart turnaround.