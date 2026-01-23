Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
|
23.01.2026 05:30:00
Is Upstart Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
Every investor dreams of becoming a millionaire.In the stock market, there are two primary ways to achieve that status. You can invest and rely on the power of compounding over time and adding to your portfolio, or you can find a lottery ticket -- a stock that can 10x or better, significantly accelerating your gains toward the million-dollar mark. Some investors benefit from both of these strategies. If you're looking for a stock that can deliver 10x returns, you'll want to focus on several key characteristics. Those include rapid growth, potential for disruption, growth opportunities, a large addressable market, a reasonable valuation, and, possibly, a misunderstood business model, which gives it added upside potential.
