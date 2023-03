Is US Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Banks have generally been a good investment over the past year or so, as they benefited from rising interest rates. While there are macroeconomic concerns for banks as we move through 2023, they generally remain a good place to invest your money.Banks have been one of the best-performing industries within the financial sector year to date and outperformed the S&P 500. One of the big banks that has beaten the market this year is US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), the holding company for US Bank. It was up about 8% year to date through February. Let's take a look to see if this stock is worth a closer look.US Bank is the fifth-largest bank in the country, with about $585 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31. Continue reading