Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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12.06.2026 16:45:00
Is USA Rare Earth a Buy After Its New Magnet Facility News?
Earlier this year, the Trump administration launched Project Vault, a $12 billion initiative designed to establish a U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve. The purpose is to stockpile critical minerals and protect domestic manufacturers from potential global supply chain disruptions.This is one of the initiatives to boost the supply and manufacturing of rare-earth elements and other critical minerals in the U.S. The U.S. has also provided funding to domestic companies to boost their mining and processing capabilities.USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is one such beneficiary. The company recently announced a new facility in South Carolina that will help it scale the production of key magnets used in modern technologies. Here's what investors need to know about the move and what's next from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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