ISIN: ZAE000092714

05.02.2026 14:00:00

Is USA Rare Earth Stock a Millionaire Maker?

For USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), the timing is hard to ignore. Founded in 2019, the young mining company is riding a shift that's bigger than itself and may prove fruitful for many years or decades to come. That shift is the growing urgency around rebuilding the U.S.' domestic supply chain of rare-earth metals, which is currently negligible and inadequate to serve the industrial needs of American companies.Just consider this: China accounted for roughly 59% of the world's rare-earth mining, 91% of refining, and 94% of permanent magnet production in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. You don't need to be a statistician to see the problem: The U.S. is uncomfortably dependent on China for rare-earth metals, and one policy change -- such as China deciding not to sell these metals to the U.S. -- could wreak havoc on the American economy.USA Rare Earth is just one of a handful of companies working to rebuild domestic capacity over rare-earth metals. It's a company in a critical position, and, if everything swings its way, it could become a millionaire maker for early investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 21,84 6,02% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

