Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
05.02.2026 14:00:00
Is USA Rare Earth Stock a Millionaire Maker?
For USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), the timing is hard to ignore. Founded in 2019, the young mining company is riding a shift that's bigger than itself and may prove fruitful for many years or decades to come. That shift is the growing urgency around rebuilding the U.S.' domestic supply chain of rare-earth metals, which is currently negligible and inadequate to serve the industrial needs of American companies.Just consider this: China accounted for roughly 59% of the world's rare-earth mining, 91% of refining, and 94% of permanent magnet production in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency. You don't need to be a statistician to see the problem: The U.S. is uncomfortably dependent on China for rare-earth metals, and one policy change -- such as China deciding not to sell these metals to the U.S. -- could wreak havoc on the American economy.USA Rare Earth is just one of a handful of companies working to rebuild domestic capacity over rare-earth metals. It's a company in a critical position, and, if everything swings its way, it could become a millionaire maker for early investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|21,84
|6,02%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.