Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
31.01.2026 17:47:00
Is USA Rare Earth Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Rare-Earth Opportunity?
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is attempting something few Western companies have ever pulled off: a mine-to-magnet rare-earth supply chain inside the United States.If that sounds ambitious, it is. The U.S. controls only a tiny sliver of the world's rare-earth reserves. It has relatively few rare-earth mines, and its rare-earth magnet factories can be counted on one hand. Meanwhile, China dominates the rare-earth market. It accounts for the majority of rare-earth processing and magnet production, and many of the world's largest, most concentrated rare-earth deposits are found there. That imbalance has, of course, made Washington uncomfortable. It's why the U.S. government recently issued a letter of intent to provide USA Rare Earth with roughly $1.6 billion -- a $1.3 billion loan and $277 million in federal funding. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-
|22,42
|1,59%
