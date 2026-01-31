Rare Holdings Aktie

ISIN: ZAE000092714

31.01.2026 17:47:00

Is USA Rare Earth Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Rare-Earth Opportunity?​

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is attempting something few Western companies have ever pulled off: a mine-to-magnet rare-earth supply chain inside the United States.If that sounds ambitious, it is. The U.S. controls only a tiny sliver of the world's rare-earth reserves. It has relatively few rare-earth mines, and its rare-earth magnet factories can be counted on one hand. Meanwhile, China dominates the rare-earth market. It accounts for the majority of rare-earth processing and magnet production, and many of the world's largest, most concentrated rare-earth deposits are found there. That imbalance has, of course, made Washington uncomfortable. It's why the U.S. government recently issued a letter of intent to provide USA Rare Earth with roughly $1.6 billion -- a $1.3 billion loan and $277 million in federal funding. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.

USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 22,42 1,59% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

