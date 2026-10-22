USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

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22.10.2026 16:30:00

Is USA Rare Earth Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Reshoring Opportunity?

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) could play a crucial role in helping the U.S. and its allies source critical minerals over the next decade and beyond. China currently dominates the markets for the extraction and processing of rare-earth minerals, giving it considerable leverage and the ability to cut off the U.S. and other countries from these resources, which are crucial for defense systems and other technologies.

The U.S. and China are competing world powers, and there's a real risk that the U.S. could see its access to rare-earth minerals dramatically reduced as geopolitical competition intensifies. USA Rare Earth is positioning itself to improve the company's domestic rare-earth sourcing capabilities and reduce its reliance on potentially hostile foreign governments.

Amid broader reshoring trends, does that make its stock a generational investment opportunity at current prices?

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USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A- 9,33 -3,12% USA Rare Earth Inc Registered Shs -A-

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