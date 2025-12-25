USA Rare Eart a Aktie

USA Rare Eart a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075

25.12.2025 16:07:00

Is USA Rare Earth the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?

Wall Street is a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine over the long term, and emotions can lead investors to make questionable choices on a day-to-day basis. That's the backstory that you need to keep in mind if you are considering buying USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR).Here's why this company's story is so exciting and why the smartest move could still be to watch this stock from the sidelines (or to buy one of its peers).USA Rare Earth's name is intended to convey a great deal about its business. The company's primary goal is to mine for and process rare-earth metals with a focus on U.S. production. These metals are used in everything from smartwatches to missile defense systems. Without rare-earth metals, the modern world wouldn't be possible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
