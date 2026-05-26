Vail Resorts Aktie
WKN: 905285 / ISIN: US91879Q1094
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26.05.2026 04:30:22
Is Vail Resorts Stock a Buy After Oasis Management Added Over 237,000 Shares to Its Position?
According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Oasis Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) by 237,162 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $32.35 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $22.14 million, a figure that incorporates both share purchases and stock price changes during the period.Vail Resorts is a leading operator of mountain resorts and luxury lodging properties, with a broad portfolio spanning 37 destinations across the United States. The company leverages its integrated model to create multiple revenue streams, including lift ticket sales, hospitality, and real estate transactions. Its scale and brand recognition position it as a key player in the North American resort and leisure industry.Oasis Management’s decision to add to its existing stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter suggests the investment advisory firm was bullish on the stock. However, shares have dropped since the buy, falling to a 52-week low of $118.51 on April 27.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Vail Resorts IncShs
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24.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vail Resorts stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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08.03.26
|Ausblick: Vail Resorts zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vail Resorts stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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09.12.25
|Ausblick: Vail Resorts präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)