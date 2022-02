Is Vaxart Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a strong argument against investing in speculative stocks, especially given the current state of the market. In recent weeks, investors have largely shifted away from these stocks due to perceived marketwide issues, most notably impending interest rate increases in the U.S.On the other hand, picking a stock others have largely abandoned could yield impressive returns if the company manages to get back in the good graces of investors. With that in mind, let's look at a biotech company whose shares have been pummeled lately: Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT). Can this clinical-stage vaccine maker turn back the tide?Continue reading