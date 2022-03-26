|
Is Vaxart the Next Moderna?
Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have a lot in common. Both companies are working on coronavirus vaccines, and both claim to have an advanced technology platform that'll enable them to open new frontiers in medicine and public health. Whereas Moderna's time in the spotlight has only just begun, Vaxart's time hasn't started yet -- assuming it ever does. And that means there might be an opportunity to profit by investing in it now. But what would its path to explode in value even look like? And could its market cap of $650 million ever grow enough to approach the size of Moderna's at $72 billion? Let's start by approaching the first question. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
