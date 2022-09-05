|
05.09.2022 16:00:00
Is Veeva Systems Stock a Buy Now After Recent Earnings Upset?
After a seemingly strong earnings report, shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) slumped 14%. As I explain, there was more than meets the eye in the company's earnings report, and investors might want to get excited about this high-quality stock, which is now on sale. Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 1, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 2, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!