SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
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29.04.2026 23:00:00
Is Verizon Stock a Buy as Strategy Shift Leads to More Subscribers?
Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shift in strategy last fall once again showed it was paying dividends in Q1, with another solid quarter of subscriber growth. At the time, the company's new CEO said it would move from a technology-centric approach to a customer-focused one and that it would no longer be a wireless subscriber loser.During the quarter, Verizon added 55,000 postpaid phone subscriptions. It was the first time the company added subscribers during the first quarter since 2013. It also added 341,000 broadband net additions, including 214,000 fixed wireless subscriptions and 127,000 fiber households. Verizon's overall revenue increased by 2.9% year over year to $34.4 billion, with service revenue rising 2.4% to $28.8 billion and wireless equipment revenue jumping 5.2% to $5.7 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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