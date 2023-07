Is Verizon Stock a Buy for Its Ultra-High-Yield Dividend After Q2 Earnings?

Hot on the heels of breaking concerns about potential liabilities related to its use of lead-sheathed cables, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday published mixed second-quarter results. While the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings came in at $1.21 per share and beat the average analyst estimate of $1.16, sales of $32.6 billion missed Wall Street's target of $33.24 billion. Despite the significant earnings beat, Verizon stock is roughly flat following its Q2 release and its dividend yield sits at 7.6%. Should income-seeking investors pounce on this ultra-high-yield dividend stock following the recent earnings release, or is there too much risk involved to make it an attractive buy? Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel