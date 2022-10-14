|
14.10.2022 17:50:34
Is Verizon Stock a Buy Right Now?
The telecommunications company has invested billions in 5G technology, becoming one of only three companies providing the service in the U.S. Still, there is more to consider to determine if Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is a buy right now. In this video, I will use the beginner-friendly version of my six-step framework to determine if Verizon stock is a buy.Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 12, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 14, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!