Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Billion-Dollar Business Getting Even Bigger?

Investors have been focusing on what's next for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) for quite a while. The company's main business of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments has brought in billions. But everyone wants to see the company expand beyond that specialty.It looks like Vertex is on its way. This year, the company expects to file for regulatory approval of its treatment for blood disorders. And it has several other promising non-CF candidates in the pipeline. All this is positive. But it's also important to take a close look at Vertex's CF treatments -- for clues about where they may be a few years down the road. Could this billion-dollar business be getting even bigger? Let's find out.