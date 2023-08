Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy Now?

As one of the hottest and most-watched companies in the biopharmaceutical sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a unique mix of stability and growth potential that's attractive to a broad crowd of investors. Given its collection of medicines on the market and a highly promising pipeline that's packed with some very sophisticated candidates, buying its shares today could be a great decision in five years. But drug developers tend to be risky bets, even once they're established. So is Vertex a smart purchase this summer, or would it be better to invest in something else? In short, Vertex is exposed to an abundance of growth opportunities in the near term. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel