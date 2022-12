Is Veru a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Biotech company Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) aims to make products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Today, however, its revenue comes primarily from its FC2 Female Condom. But that's not what has been grabbing investors' attention this year. Instead, it has been the company's potential COVID treatment that has been getting investors excited. And speculation on whether the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes it or not has sent the stock on a wild ride this year.With the stock recently crashing and now at its lowest levels since March, is now the time to buy shares of Veru?Veru is hoping that the FDA will grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 drug, sabizabulin. It's currently under review, and positive news could mean an influx of revenue for the business, especially given COVID case numbers are still climbing around the world.Continue reading