01.02.2022 13:19:00
Is Viatris a Value Trap?
Finding stocks that look undervalued is great, but sometimes shares of companies look cheap because the market has little faith in their prospects. And sometimes, the market happens to be correct. Of course, investors need to do their due diligence before making a final decision. Still, the point is that low valuation metrics alone aren't a conclusive reason to buy a stock.With that in mind, let's look at a healthcare company that is about as cheap as it gets right now: generic drug manufacturer Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). Currently, this company boasts a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.8 and a forward price-to-sales (P/S) of 0.9. For context, the average forward P/E of the pharma industry is 12.4, while a P/S ratio less than one is generally considered attractive. So is this stock worth buying at current levels?Data by YCharts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
