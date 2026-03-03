Viavi Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A14XLZ / ISIN: US9255501051
|
03.03.2026 22:16:37
Is Viavi Solutions Stock a Buy or Sell After the CMO Dumped 3,551 Shares?
Paul McNab, EVP, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), reported the sale of 3,551 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($32.89); post-transaction value based on holdings valued at $643,299.30 using the March 2, 2026 close ($35.35).Viavi Solutions is a leading provider of network testing and assurance solutions with a global customer base spanning telecom, enterprise, and government sectors. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and technical expertise to address complex network performance and security needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viavi Solutions Inc
|
27.01.26
|Ausblick: Viavi Solutions zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)