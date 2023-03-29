|
29.03.2023 12:45:00
Is Vici Properties Stock a Buy?
The last year hasn't been very forgiving to investors. The broader S&P 500 index has fallen close to 13% in the past 12 months, with many individual stocks losing as much as 25% to 50% of their value. But not all stocks are hurting.Casino-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) is up almost 15% in the past year. Its recent gains have led many investors to wonder if this dividend stock is a solid buy at today's prices or if it is a stock to steer clear of. Let's take a closer look and see.Vici is a net lease REIT that specializes in buying and developing casino and gaming properties. Rather than operating the hotels and casinos themselves, the REIT leases them to big-name operators in the industry such as Caesar's, MGM Resorts, and the Venetian, making its money from rents over the long-term lease periods. The tenants bear most of the operating costs in net-lease deals.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VICI Properties
|31,70
|0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX zu Handelsschluss deutlich im Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.300 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Gewinnzone. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mehrheitlich fester.