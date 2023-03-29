Is Vici Properties Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last year hasn't been very forgiving to investors. The broader S&P 500 index has fallen close to 13% in the past 12 months, with many individual stocks losing as much as 25% to 50% of their value. But not all stocks are hurting.Casino-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI) is up almost 15% in the past year. Its recent gains have led many investors to wonder if this dividend stock is a solid buy at today's prices or if it is a stock to steer clear of. Let's take a closer look and see.Vici is a net lease REIT that specializes in buying and developing casino and gaming properties. Rather than operating the hotels and casinos themselves, the REIT leases them to big-name operators in the industry such as Caesar's, MGM Resorts, and the Venetian, making its money from rents over the long-term lease periods. The tenants bear most of the operating costs in net-lease deals.Continue reading