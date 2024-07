Is Viking Therapeutics a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Among the hottest investments these days are pharma and biotech companies that make weight loss drugs. Demand for these products surpasses supply, and analysts predict that sales growth for the new classes of effective treatments is just getting started. According to a forecast by Goldman Sachs Research, the global weight loss drug market may multiply by a factor of 16 to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade.Today, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk dominate the market, each selling GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs that have brought in billions of dollars in revenue. But other players could share in the wealth as they bring rival drugs to market. One of these is Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX), a biotech company that's preparing to launch phase 3 and phase 2 trials for its weight loss candidates.Could investing in this up-and-coming weight loss player today help make you a millionaire down the road?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool