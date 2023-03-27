|
27.03.2023 11:47:00
Is Viking Therapeutics a Smart Buy on the Dip?
Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) are down about 25% from the peak they reached in mid-March. If you weren't paying close attention, you might think the clinical-stage drugmaker announced disappointing results from its lead candidate, but this wasn't the case.Viking Therapeutics' lead candidate, VK2809, is an experimental treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Its second most advanced program, VK2735, is aimed at metabolic disorders including obesity. The company had nothing to say about these programs last week, but its stock price still tanked. Is Viking Therapeutics a smart buy on the dip? Here's what you should know first.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!