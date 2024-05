Is Viking Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

Investing in clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies comes with a lot of risk, but also a lot of potential upside. When such a company delivers a successful product that passes regulatory muster -- or better yet, one that becomes a blockbuster drug -- that can be a game changer, and lead to a soaring share price.But on the flip side, these types of companies generate little to no income until (and unless) they get a drug approved, and they burn lots of cash in the attempt.Investors have been bullish about Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) of late, but it's still a clinical-stage company, and it comes with no shortage of risks. But because it has a promising glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist in development that may end up winning a share of the lucrative weight-loss drug market, its market capitalization has climbed to $8 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel