Viking Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A40ANH / ISIN: BMG93A5A1010
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12.06.2026 07:15:00
Is Viking Therapeutics Stock Going to $100?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has seen its stock stumble in recent times -- for example, it's slipped over the past year. But over five years, shares of the biotech company have climbed more than 300%. This is amid excitement about the company's potential in a market that's on track to reach nearly $100 billion in just a few years. I'm talking about the weight loss drug market. Viking hasn't yet commercialized a drug, but it has a promising candidate in late-stage trials, so it may be very close to the finish line in this valuable market. All of this means the biotech, which specializes in developing candidates for metabolic and endocrine disease, might generate revenue -- and at significant levels -- in just a few years.Though investors haven't rushed into the stock in recent months, this could soon change. Viking has catalysts just ahead: The company expects to report data from a maintenance dosing study of its weight loss drug candidate in the third quarter, and it aims to launch a phase 3 trial for the oral version of its candidate in the fourth quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)