Viking Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A12GD6 / ISIN: US92686J1060
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04.07.2026 11:10:00
Is Viking Therapeutics Stock Going to $50? Here's What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is one of the hopefuls in a very exciting pharmaceutical and biotech space right now: the weight loss drug market. Today, pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk dominate this area with their drugs, but demand is so high that there is room for a newcomer or newcomers to carve out a share -- and generate growth. This market is expected to reach almost $100 billion in just a few years, and demand for the products remains high. Viking develops potential drugs for endocrine and metabolic disorders, and its lead candidate VK2735 is involved in late-stage trials for the weight loss indication. This biotech has reached a key moment in its growth story, suggesting stock price performance in the months and quarters ahead. Is Viking stock going to $50? Let's check out what the bulls and the bears are saying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Viking Therapeutics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)