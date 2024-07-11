|
11.07.2024 11:42:00
Is Viking Therapeutics Stock Running Out of Steam?
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has been one of the hottest healthcare stocks to own this year, thanks to hype and excitement relating to its promising weight loss treatment, VK2735. The potential that investors see in the drug is a key reason the stock has ballooned to a market cap of nearly $6 billion despite the company generating no revenue and having no approved products yet. But the stock's momentum does appear to be slowing down of late. In just the past three months, for instance, shares are down more than 30%. Is this a concern for investors, and could more of a drop in the share price be coming, or is this latest pullback just a great buying opportunity?One way to gauge interest in a stock is by looking at its trading volume. While there was a big jump in trading around March and April when the company released its quarterly results and provided updates about its clinical trials and the progress of VK2735, that surge in trading has proved to be short-lived.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Viking Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Viking Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|34,41
|2,32%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|53,88
|1,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten im Donnerstagshandel zulegen. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.