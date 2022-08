Is Virgin Galactic Losing the Space Race?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just one month ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped a bombshell.It's been more than a year since the space tourism pioneer last sent a spaceplane to space. That happened last July, when company founder Sir Richard Branson celebrated Virgin's receipt of a "full commercial launch license" from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration by taking a joyride to the edge of space and back. But since then -- crickets.Regardless, on July 14 of this year, Virgin Galactic announced a bold plan to build a new factory in Mesa, Arizona, capable of churning out up to six new "next-generation Delta class spaceships" a year to support the company's dreams of flying to space 400 times per year. According to Virgin Galactic, the new factory is already under construction and will be fully operational by late 2023. Continue reading